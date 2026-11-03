Rachita Ram to star in Vijaya Prasad's romantic drama

Critically acclaimed Kannada filmmaker Vijaya Prasad is quietly preparing for an unexpected artistic turn, putting aside the signature storytelling style that defined his filmmaking over the past decade. The director is teaming up with Rachita Ram for a female-centric family love drama. Ever since his debut hit Sidlingu (2012) brought raw street charm and fresh energy to the screen, the writer-director built a solid reputation around quirky characters and sharp wordplay. Hits like the Jaggesh-starrer Neer Dose (2016), Petromax (2022), and his two-part rural saga Thotapuri (2022–2023) firmly cemented his box-office standing. However, those outings also drew constant attention for their cheeky double entendres and bold adult humour. Now, sources close to the development reveal that Vijaya Prasad's upcoming project is being planned as a wholesome family love drama.