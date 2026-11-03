Rachita Ram to star in Vijaya Prasad's romantic drama

Critically acclaimed Kannada filmmaker Vijaya Prasad is quietly preparing for an unexpected artistic turn, putting aside the signature storytelling style that defined his filmmaking over the past decade. The director is teaming up with Rachita Ram for a female-centric family love drama. Ever since his debut hit Sidlingu (2012) brought raw street charm and fresh energy to the screen, the writer-director built a solid reputation around quirky characters and sharp wordplay. Hits like the Jaggesh-starrer Neer Dose (2016), Petromax (2022), and his two-part rural saga Thotapuri (2022–2023) firmly cemented his box-office standing. However, those outings also drew constant attention for their cheeky double entendres and bold adult humour. Now, sources close to the development reveal that Vijaya Prasad's upcoming project is being planned as a wholesome family love drama.
This is Rachita Ram's maiden collaboration with Vijaya Prasad, and the film is billed as a gentle, moving love story driven by personal bonds.
Joining Rachita will be Achyuth Kumar, and Rangayana Raghu, who is currently riding high on the massive success of Premada Oorali. The makers are now actively scouting an actor to star alongside Rachita.
Visually, the project breaks out of the filmmaker’s usual comfort zone. Vijaya Prasad’s camera has historically stayed confined within Bengaluru and its outskirts. In sharp contrast, this romantic script demands an outdoor canvas. The crew is mapping a travel itinerary across Rajasthan, the valleys of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Himalayas. They also plan to shoot in select overseas locations integral to the couple's journey in the story.
Expected to go on floors soon, the film promises a complete reinvention for Vijaya Prasad. Rachita Ram, who has delivered several big blockbusters throughout her career, is also continuing to experiment with unique subjects. The Coolie actor, who is currently working on a big Telugu project starring Chiranjeevi, will be seen here in an earnest, refreshingly grounded avatar.