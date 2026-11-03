Anantha Payana locks release date

For director-actor Sri Kaka, who has transitioned from choreography to helming his first feature, the film functions as both an ethnography and a survival drama. “The title reflects the continuous, border-crossing journey shepherds undertake in search of grazing land,” Sri Kaka said, noting that while the narrative draws from real-life frictions and historical isolation, it retains theatrical balance with six musical tracks, rendered by voices including Kailash Kher, Jaskaran Singh, and Prithwi Bhat, and three action blocks.