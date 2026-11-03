Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran's Daredevil begins production; Unni Mukundan joins cast

Adhik has also written the script for the upcoming film, which is the maiden feature film production for Ajith's wife, Shalini Ajithkumar. She backs Daredevil under the Bravehearts Production banner. Unni Mukundan has been confirmed to join the cast of the film, which also includes Sreeleela, Prabhu, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, and Parthiban.