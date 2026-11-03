Entertainment

Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran's Daredevil begins production; Unni Mukundan joins cast

Adhik Ravichandran's Daredevil, which is headlined by Ajith Kumar, also stars Sreeleela, Prabhu, Sunil, and Parthiban, with Unni Mukundan also confirmed for the film
Ajith Kumar in a poster for Daredevil (L), Unni Mukundan, Anirudh, Adhik Ravichandran, and Shalini Ajithkumar at the launch ceremony of the film (R)
Ajith Kumar in a poster for Daredevil (L), Unni Mukundan, Anirudh, Adhik Ravichandran, and Shalini Ajithkumar at the launch ceremony of the film (R)
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Ajith Kumar's return to the silver screen, Daredevil, officially began production, on Monday. The upcoming film reunites Ajith with director Adhik Ravichandran, after Good Bad Ugly (2025).

Adhik has also written the script for the upcoming film, which is the maiden feature film production for Ajith's wife, Shalini Ajithkumar. She backs Daredevil under the Bravehearts Production banner. Unni Mukundan has been confirmed to join the cast of the film, which also includes Sreeleela, Prabhu, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, and Parthiban.

Daredevil: Sreeleela, Prabhu, Sunil, and Parthiban join Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran film

Anirudh is composing music for Daredevil, continuing his collaboration with Ajith after Vedalam (2015), Vivegam (2017), and Vidaamuyarchi (2025).

The crew for Daredevil also includes cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam, editor Vijay Velukutty, and stunt choreographer Supreme Sundar.

Apart from Daredevil, Ajith is also awaiting the release of his racing documentary film, Gladiators. Madharasapattinam-fame Vijay will direct the documentary, which will have music by GV Prakash Kumar. A release date for the documentary has not been announced yet.

Trailer for Ajith Kumar's Gladiators debuts theatrically to much fanfare; its OST to release soon
Ajith Kumar
Unni Mukundan
Sreeleela
Daredevil
Prabhu
Parthiban
Adhik Ravichandran
Sunil
Shalini Ajithkumar

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