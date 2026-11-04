Mr and Mrs Grey, starring Vivek Oberoi and Nithya Menen, gets release date

On Tuesday, the makers of Mr and Mrs Grey dropped a poster offering a first look at Vivek Oberoi and Nithya Menen's characters in the film and announced its release date. Directed by Ankur Pajni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra, the film is set to release theatrically on December 11. "Every marriage has two sides. This one has shades you never saw coming," reads the tagline for the film. It also stars Shreya Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi in important roles.
Mr and Mrs Grey is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia under the Waveband Production banner. The makers also teased the storyline with the taglines, "जिस पर जान देते हो… उसी से जान का डर लगे तो?" (What if the very person you would give your life for becomes the one you fear might take it?) and "प्यार का एक रंग GREY भी होता है।" (Love has a shade of grey too). From the promotional materials, it appears to be a murder mystery film.
According to reports, Scotland is one of its filming locations. The film marks the first collaboration between Vivek Oberoi and Nithya Menen. It has been in the making for three years now and is set to bring Nithya back to Hindi cinema after roles in the film Mission Mangal (2019) as well as the television show Chhoti Maa...Ek Anokha Bandhan and the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows.
Nithya Menen was last seen in Idli Kadai, co-starring Dhanush. Her upcoming films include a fantasy dark comedy, which is directed by DK, as well as produced by the actor herself under her recently launched banner Keyuri Productions alongside Leo Vision.
On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi last appeared in Mastiii 4, which hit theatres in November last year. His upcoming films include Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Spirit with Prabhas.