Mr and Mrs Grey, starring Vivek Oberoi and Nithya Menen, gets release date

Mr and Mrs Grey is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia under the Waveband Production banner. The makers also teased the storyline with the taglines, "जिस पर जान देते हो… उसी से जान का डर लगे तो?" (What if the very person you would give your life for becomes the one you fear might take it?) and "प्यार का एक रंग GREY भी होता है।" (Love has a shade of grey too). From the promotional materials, it appears to be a murder mystery film.