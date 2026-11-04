Cinema Without Borders: It takes two to tango - Wild Horse Nine

Set in the turbulent weeks before the 1973 coup in Chile (in which CIA is supposed to have been a covert ally of the military) with President Salvador Allende overthrown by General Auguste Pinochet, the film has Malkovich as the old CIA hand Chris Carlisle —aging, terminally ill and loose-tongued to often spill the beans about American Intelligence and the nation’s perennial and needless habit of interfering in global affairs—“We are here to destabilize your [Chilean] democracy and it is going great”, he tells a couple of students. Sam Rockwell plays his down to earth, crude and crusty mentee Lee Chesterfield. Both are sent off on an assignment from the capital Santiago to the remote Easter Island by the CIA chief MJ (Steve Buscemi), with the journey becoming a mode of self-reflection for Chris, dealing with the ghosts of the past and grappling with the guilt of bloodshed and brutality against the vistas of Moai statues--the big stone heads--and the untamed, roving horses. Once an asset but now often a liability, will Chris, along with Lee, deliver on the mission?