Entertainment

Trans lives are not just about rejection: Karthik Sharma

Director-actor Karthik Sharma and Tanvi Rao discuss a story of transformation, unconditional love, and breaking deep-seated societal taboos without artistic compromise
Trans lives are not just about rejection: Karthik Sharma
A Sharadhaa
Updated on
1 min read


A decade in the making, Bhavantara brings an authentic, empathetic lens to the transgender community's emotional landscape. In a candid conversation, multi-faceted talent Karthik Sharma, who has written, directed, composed, and produced along with Pratap Krishna and Manoj Kumar Anban, joins lead actor Tanvi Rao to discuss breaking stereotypes, guerrilla filmmaking, and navigating sensitive narratives, as they gear up for the release on November 6.  The film, also starring  Pratap Krishna and Manoj Kumar, has Sagar Athadkar as cinematographer with Ashish Hulakund as editor.

Excerpts:

Karthik Sharma

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