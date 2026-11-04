Trans lives are not just about rejection: Karthik Sharma



A decade in the making, Bhavantara brings an authentic, empathetic lens to the transgender community's emotional landscape. In a candid conversation, multi-faceted talent Karthik Sharma, who has written, directed, composed, and produced along with Pratap Krishna and Manoj Kumar Anban, joins lead actor Tanvi Rao to discuss breaking stereotypes, guerrilla filmmaking, and navigating sensitive narratives, as they gear up for the release on November 6. The film, also starring Pratap Krishna and Manoj Kumar, has Sagar Athadkar as cinematographer with Ashish Hulakund as editor.



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