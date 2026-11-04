Amaravathi Police Station aims for a December release





A village chief disappears without a trace in a coastal town, and the police officer sent to track him down vanishes into the same void. That uncanny setup kicks off writer-director Punith Arsikere’s upcoming crime thriller, Amaravathi Police Station.



Dharma Keerthiraj headlines the film as a suspended police officer who enters the seaside town to dig into the mystery. "Director Punith made no compromises and went ahead with reshoots just to get the scenes right," said Dharma Keerthiraj. "The film brings together an array of notable villains, and Ronada Bakkesh’s score heightens the tension."



