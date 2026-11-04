Amaravathi Police Station aims for a December release

A village chief disappears without a trace in a coastal town, and the police officer sent to track him down vanishes into the same void. That uncanny setup kicks off writer-director Punith Arsikere’s upcoming crime thriller, Amaravathi Police Station.
Dharma Keerthiraj headlines the film as a suspended police officer who enters the seaside town to dig into the mystery. "Director Punith made no compromises and went ahead with reshoots just to get the scenes right," said Dharma Keerthiraj. "The film brings together an array of notable villains, and Ronada Bakkesh’s score heightens the tension."
Facing off against him is Gururaj Jaggesh, who takes on an out-and-out negative character. "The director pushed hard to translate the script to the screen without cutting corners," said Gururaj. "My role is vicious and ruthless, very close to the tone of Daali from Tagaru. It gave me plenty of room to play a challenging shade."
Punith explained that the plot looks past routine investigative beats, adding that Malavika Avinash plays a Police Commissioner. He shared that the film features nearly 29 character artistes, including senior actor Dharma.
Marking the Kannada debut of Telugu actor Vedvika, the cast also features Bhavya and Sadhu Kokila. Produced by KR Pradeep Kamalapura under PP Power Pictures, Amaravathi Police Station is headed for a December theatrical release.