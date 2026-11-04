It is always good when a film's theme triggers a discussion: Jaggesh

At the teaser launch of the upcoming film, Sangeeta Bar and Restaurant, veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaggesh said, "I have watched portions of this film, and the hard work director Sandesh Shetty Ajri and his team have put in is visible in every single frame." Placing his faith in the project's vision, he added, "I am confident that Sandesh will establish himself as a promising director in Kannada cinema. A film’s subject sparking debates and discussions is always a healthy sign for cinema."
The film features Komal Kumar, Meghana Raj, and Anusha Rai in pivotal roles. Despite its tavern-themed title, the teaser cuts straight into politically and culturally sensitive territory, spotlighting themes like love jihad, religious conversions, temple attacks, and interfaith friction, prompting immediate intrigue about how the narrative connects to its eccentric name.
To address the curiosity, director Sandesh explained that the project spans two time periods. "The film's first half begins in a bar and develops entirely within that setting, but the second half shifts wholly into a spiritual sanctuary...Devara Taana," the director revealed. "Conceptually, this single movie has two distinct titles: the first half is Sangeeta Bar & Restaurant, and the latter half is Devara Taana. Since censor guidelines mandate a single registered title for theatrical release, we are bringing it to cinemas under Sangeeta Bar and Restaurant."
The duality extends directly to the characterisations. Komal steps into a dual role, essaying a royal court painter in the historical portion and transforming into a director in the contemporary timeline. Meghana Raj portrays a queen in the period sequence while appearing as the leading lady in the bar setup. The ensemble cast includes Pramod Shetty, Vajradheer Jain, Prakash Thuminad, Raghu Ramanakoppa, M.K. Mata, Prashanth Siddi, and Sandesh Shetty himself in a featured role.
Produced by Vikas S Shetty under the Jyothi Productions banner, the film wrapped its 75-day shoot across Kundapura, Shivamogga, and Thirthahalli. A major highlight of the production involved seven massive sets across a two-acre plot in Valthur village, Amparu, where nearly 90 per cent of the film was shot. "The post-production work is practically finished, and we are prepping to bring the film to theatres soon," Sandesh Shetty Ajri noted, adding, "Compared to anything I have directed previously, this has been a completely distinct creative journey driven by its premise, artists, and technicians. We believe Sangeeta Bar and Restaurant will stand out as an unconventional experiment in Kannada cinema."
The makers are aiming for a December 2027 release.