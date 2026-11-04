It is always good when a film's theme triggers a discussion: Jaggesh

At the teaser launch of the upcoming film, Sangeeta Bar and Restaurant, veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaggesh said, "I have watched portions of this film, and the hard work director Sandesh Shetty Ajri and his team have put in is visible in every single frame." Placing his faith in the project's vision, he added, "I am confident that Sandesh will establish himself as a promising director in Kannada cinema. A film’s subject sparking debates and discussions is always a healthy sign for cinema."



The film features Komal Kumar, Meghana Raj, and Anusha Rai in pivotal roles. Despite its tavern-themed title, the teaser cuts straight into politically and culturally sensitive territory, spotlighting themes like love jihad, religious conversions, temple attacks, and interfaith friction, prompting immediate intrigue about how the narrative connects to its eccentric name.