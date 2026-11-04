Sumanth-Shine Shetty’s Shankarabharanna takes a detour into the dark

What makes this curious is the odd mix of talent steering it. Sumanth Bhat, fresh off the National awards for Mithya and the realism of Ekam, is diving headfirst into an outright commercial spooky comedy. Shine, who co-wrote the script with Trilok Trivikrama, also makes this the launchpad for his banner, Ranggasthala Studios, alongside Divakar Shetty and Shreeshaila.



Malayalam actor Tanvi Ram joins the ride, while Sampath Kumar turns up as the troublemaker, with Krithi Shetty, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Mime Ramdas in supporting roles. With Charan Raj handling the music and DOP Udit Khurana capturing the foggy backroads, the film looks ready to turn the region’s beloved roadside staple into a wild, screeching nightmare.

The bus rolls into theatres on November 20.