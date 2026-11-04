Arjun Ashokan’s Melcow Pondicherry gets release date

Billed as a youthful entertainer, Melcow Pondicherry revolves around a group of friends from Keralam who embark on a trip to Pondicherry, where a series of unexpected events unfolds. The technical crew includes cinematographer Saneesh Stanly, editor Sagar Das and music director Electronic Kili. The film is jointly produced by Ramaleela filmmaker Arun Gopy and Justin Mathew under the banners of Arun Gopy Excitements and Justin & Mathew Entertainments.