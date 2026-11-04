Arjun Ashokan’s Melcow Pondicherry gets release date

Arjun Ashokan’s Melcow Pondicherry is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 13, the makers announced on Tuesday. Directed by debutant Nikhil Mohan, the film also stars Balu Varghese, Althaf Salim, and Sarath Sabha in pivotal roles. Newcomer Sreelakshmi Vijayan plays the female lead, while Tamil actor Naan Kadavul Rajendran also plays a prominent role.
Billed as a youthful entertainer, Melcow Pondicherry revolves around a group of friends from Keralam who embark on a trip to Pondicherry, where a series of unexpected events unfolds. The technical crew includes cinematographer Saneesh Stanly, editor Sagar Das and music director Electronic Kili. The film is jointly produced by Ramaleela filmmaker Arun Gopy and Justin Mathew under the banners of Arun Gopy Excitements and Justin & Mathew Entertainments.
Arjun will next be seen in Anchakkallakokkan filmmaker Ullas Chemban's sophomore directorial Disco, scheduled to release on November 6. The Romancham actor also has Nadikar writer Suvin S Somasekharan's directorial debut Shani, alongside Roshan Mathew, and Manoj Kana's Radio Moscow opposite Premalu-fame Akhila Bhargavan as part of his upcoming lineup.