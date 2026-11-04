Suraj Venjaramoodu's next with director Jagan Shaji Kailas begins

Jagan’s new film with Suraj is co-produced by the actor himself along with Santhosh Thrivikraman under the banners of Vilasini Cinemas and Wow Cinemas, respectively. Suraj will essay the protagonist Prakashan, while Vinay Forrt and Manju Pillai will play other prominent roles. The supporting cast includes Devaraj, Tis Thomas, Vrinda Menon, Bhanumathi, Anagha Narayanan, Jaffer Idukki, Divya M Nair, Nandu, Tesni Khan, Noby, Krishnaprabha, Vijay Menon, Shaju Sreedhar and Prashanth Alexander, among others. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Sooraj ES and music composer Electronic Kili.