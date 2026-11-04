Suraj Venjaramoodu's next with director Jagan Shaji Kailas begins

Suraj Venjaramoodu’s next film, directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Idukki on Tuesday. The yet-to-be-titled film is scripted by Vibin Balachandran, who has also penned Jagan’s upcoming directorial Neekkam, headlined by Dileep.
Interestingly, this is Jagan’s third film to go on floors, although none of his works has been released yet. His maiden film, an investigative thriller starring Siju Wilson, wrapped production in 2023 but has since been in the cans.
Jagan’s new film with Suraj is co-produced by the actor himself along with Santhosh Thrivikraman under the banners of Vilasini Cinemas and Wow Cinemas, respectively. Suraj will essay the protagonist Prakashan, while Vinay Forrt and Manju Pillai will play other prominent roles. The supporting cast includes Devaraj, Tis Thomas, Vrinda Menon, Bhanumathi, Anagha Narayanan, Jaffer Idukki, Divya M Nair, Nandu, Tesni Khan, Noby, Krishnaprabha, Vijay Menon, Shaju Sreedhar and Prashanth Alexander, among others. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Sooraj ES and music composer Electronic Kili.
Suraj was last seen in Rajinikanth’s recent Tamil blockbuster Jailer 2, in which he played one of the antagonists. His last Malayalam release was Krishnadas Murali’s Mohiniyattam.