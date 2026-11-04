The Rings of Power season three's Charlie Vickers: Every villain is the hero of their own story

Bower matches Vickers’ level of deep character research as he explains what helped him understand his character in TROP season 3: the Elf Celebron. While Celebron meets Galadriel for the first time in the prequel series, he is introduced as Galadriel’s husband in The Lord of the Rings. “He is described as ‘the wisest of Elves’ by Galadriel, which is how we encounter him in the Peter Jackson films,” says the actor, who reveals that his portrayal in the prequel series is far removed from the air of royalty with which he was shown in the LOTR films. Bower adds, “I found a lot of inspiration from Tolkien’s paintings. Celebron has this starlight nature about him; he can see both the good and the bad in everything. For larger portions of the upcoming season, Celebron talks about finding joy in everything, whereas I struggle with the concept of finding joy.” Bower gets philosophical, trying to explain the intricacies of understanding his character. “I stumbled across a quote by Nick Cave, which goes, ‘Joy is the momentary leaps we take from our default position of suffering.’ And what that ended up meaning for me is finding hope and beauty and humility in the smallest of things or smallest of beings, the way a raindrop falls onto a leaf, or the way a mouse runs across the floor,” he then adds with a chuckle, “Basically everything that is outside of our control.” And Vickers, with a wry smile, succinctly ends, “Speaking of which, control is exactly what Sauron is all about.”