VJ Siddhu's Dayangaram to release in Pongal 2027; teaser unveiled

The makers of VJ Siddhu's directorial debut, Dayangaram, have announced that the film will open in theatres in Pongal, 2027. The announcement was made alongside the release of the film's official teaser.
Apart from writing and directing the upcoming film, VJ Siddhu is also headlining it. The teaser Dayangaram features Siddhu as a college student going through life and love. Content creator Dude Vicky is serving as a creative director on the film.
Ishari K Ganesh is producing the film under the Vels Film International banner, with his daughter, Kushmitha Ganesh serving as a co-producer. Dayangaram began production in October 2025 and wrapped in July, this year.
The cast of the upcoming film includes Natty Natraj, Nitin Sathya, WhatsApp Mani, Harshath Khan, Ilavarasu, Kaali Venkat, Adithya Kathir, Sushmita Shetty, Ismath Banu, Mallesh Kannan, Chutti Aravind, Nakkalities Chella, Deepa, Pasanga Sivakumar, and OAK Sundar. Interestingly director Ashwath Marimuthu is also making a cameo appearance in the film.
Dayangaram's technical crew includes music composer Siddhu Kumar, cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan B, editor Pradeep E Ragav, art director Vinoth Rajkumar N, and stunt choreographer Vicky.
VJ Siddhu is an vlogger who is known for his work in the YouTube channels, Black Sheep, and later his namesake channel, VJ Siddhu Vlogs. He was last seen in Ashwath Marimuthu-Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon (2025).