Examining the controversy surrounding actor Dia Mirza over the anti-firecracker campaign ahead of Deepavali

Deepavali is days away, and firecracker stalls have popped up all over the country. These can expect brisk business now, even though the Supreme Court of India is clear about the exact windows during which playing with them is allowed, and does not permit products without certain eco-friendlier certifications.

Culturally speaking, Deepavali and Diwali celebrations share the lighting of lamps as a common bond. It is a day on which evil is kept at bay through brightness in the form of literal and symbolic flames. While firecrackers have been featured in Deepavali celebrations, the noisy, noxious part of the festivities dates to less than a hundred years ago, after the Explosives Act was amended in 1940, thus enabling the mass production of fireworks. In and of themselves, firecrackers have nothing to do with patriotism.