Kartik Aaryan to reunite with Kabir Khan in Ladaku

Kartik Aaryan is all set to headline Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan's next, titled Ladaku. The actor will be making his debut as a producer with the upcoming, under the banner of Dopamine Studios. The director is also backing the film through his Kabir Khan Entertainment banner along with Birla Studios.
Currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 18, 2027, Ladaku is billed as an "emotional, heartwarming, family-entertainer." Aaryan and Khan previously worked together on Chandu Champion, which was about India‘s first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik Aaryan is also currently working on Naagzilla and a yet-to-be-titled film with Anurag Basu.
Kabir made his debut with Kabul Express in 2006, he went on the helm films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom, and 83. His latest work was in the anthology film My Melbourne, in which he directed the Setara segment. Setera tells the story about an Afghan refugee who relocates to Melbourne in search of a life and identity escaping from the Taliban.