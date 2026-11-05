BM Giriraj’s Kalyani to feature a diverse soundtrack

Known for gritty, content-led stories like Jatta, Mythri, and Ramarasa, director BM Giriraj is expected to venture into new territories with his upcoming film Kalyani. Speaking at the film’s audio launch in Bengaluru, director Shashank pointed out that while Giriraj usually stays away from song-and-dance routines, the music in Kalyani plays a key role in telling the story.
Adapted from writer Basava Reddy’s story, the Kannada-Hindi bilingual film revolves around the friction and connection between two different worlds, explored through a North Indian girl and a South Indian boy. Produced by Kumaraswamy R under RK Cinemas, marking his first film as an independent producer, the upcoming film uses its songs to reflect this North–South dynamic.
The cast of Kalyani has Samrat Shetty playing the lead role of Gowrishankar opposite Simran, while Punjabi actor Rahul Jaitly, PD Sathish Chandra, Shailendra, and Vijay Chendoor appear in key roles. Notably, Yamuna Srinidhi plays the antagonist, and Giriraj’s wife Kathyayini will be making her film debut as an actor and costume designer.
With cinematography by Prashanth Sagar and editing by Arjun Kittu and Gnanesh, Kalyani is aiming for a release by the end of the year.