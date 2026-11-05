BM Giriraj’s Kalyani to feature a diverse soundtrack

Known for gritty, content-led stories like Jatta, Mythri, and Ramarasa, director BM Giriraj is expected to venture into new territories with his upcoming film Kalyani. Speaking at the film’s audio launch in Bengaluru, director Shashank pointed out that while Giriraj usually stays away from song-and-dance routines, the music in Kalyani plays a key role in telling the story.