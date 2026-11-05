Malayalam filmmaker Akhil Anilkumar, known for Thalavara, to make Kannada debut

This upcoming project approaches the romantic-comedy genre through a quirky, left-of-centre premise. According to the makers, the film looks to carve out its identity through organic character conflicts, sharp wit, and situational humour that sidesteps routine commercial formulas. Leading this collaboration is Vivek Manjunath, who makes his screen debut as the male lead while also stepping in as producer. Sharing the screen are Shashi and Sritish, two emerging talents cast in substantial roles intricately woven into the narrative's progression.



With his Malayalam storytelling sensibilities and a fresh-faced cast, the production opts to back new performers over conventional star-driven vehicles. Pre-production is currently underway, with shooting scheduled to commence in early January 2027.