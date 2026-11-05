Shrisha to make directorial debut with Tarangaantaranga

Another newcomer from coastal Karnataka is marking his film debut. Byndoor-based Shrisha, a graphic designer and event manager, is making his directorial debut with the suspense thriller Tarangaantaranga, while also playing the lead role. The film's team recently released the songs following the launch of the film's teaser.



Talking about Tarangaantaranga, Shrisha said, "This is a story about rebirth. It looks at what happens when a person fails to fulfill a vow made to God. We have made it as a suspense thriller with historical touches. I have directed the film and played an important role on screen. It will give a new experience to the audience." The upcoming film also stars Pramod Shetty in a key role while Cherika Murthy and Yashaswini Swamy play the female leads opposite Shrisha. The cast also features actors like Ramesh Pandit, Prabhakar Kunder, Likhitha Shetty, and Murali.