Actor Aegan: Ram from 96 would have moved on if he watched Haiku

Prem Kumar-Vijay Sethupathi's 96 tapped into the pangs of separation. Actor Aegan's recent release, Haiku, gives a nod to the 2018 film with multiple references at important junctures in the narrative. "96 is very special to everyone involved in our film. With Haiku, we wanted to celebrate a film that focuses on a protagonist dwelling in his past. We wished people learn from their mistakes and move on. In fact, I feel that Haiku might have helped Ram (from 96) move on in his life," says Aegan, adding, "Rhythm (2000) introduced me to the concept of remarriage and moving on. I did not know something like that existed before. We wanted to create a similar impact with Haiku."



Haiku walked an impressive tightrope, espousing kindness toward erring humans while not completely siding with them because of it. Aegan points to the film's theme that explores how getting better at relationships is a lifelong process. "My character, Mano, takes the lessons he learnt from Pavazhakodi (Sri Devi) to Nivetha (Femina George). It is like someone who, after failing in a running race, assumes that sprinting skills will help him compete better, but the next competition is actually long jump," says Aegan.



Haiku, which marks Aegan's sophomore film, was bolstered by the presence of Sri Devi and Femina George, who brought in a lot of gravitas to their roles in the film. Aegan reveals that Vision Cinema House, his home banner, and the producers of Haiku, took enough and more time to cast the right actors for the roles of Pavazhakodi and Nivetha. "This is not just the case of Haiku; we also waited for two months to sign Malavika Manoj for our production, Joe. The wait benefited both films in the end. Both films would not have clicked if not for strong actors playing these roles," says Aegan, revealing that performing with them was quite a daunting task. "Even before I felt that I had done a good job in a particular scene, I would notice how Sri Devi would have already aced the scene with her expressions and performance. Something similar happened with Femina, too, and it didn't take long to get comfortable with them on camera. Honestly, I feel fortunate to have worked with two talented and completely different actors."