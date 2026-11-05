Dharman: Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth-Ashwath Marimuthu film

Sreeleela is keeping herself busy with roles in multiple films in Tamil. Having made her Tamil debut with a role in this year's Parasakthi, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa, the actor has joined Dhanush and Mammootty in Om and Ajith Kumar in Daredevil. On Wednesday, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International banner announced that the actor has also joined their film Dharman, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.
The upcoming film marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Sreeleela. Raaj Kamal Films International made the announcement with a video accompanied by a caption that reads, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka. Welcoming the gorgeous Sreeleela to Dharman."
The film also stars Simran, Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna, among others.
Dharman also marks the first film between director Ashwath Marimuthu, known for 2020's Oh My Kadavule and 2025's Dragon, and Rajinikanth.
The Superstar plays a doctor in the upcoming film, a character whom the makers describe as a "Ketta Paiyan," a reference to the actor's role in 1978's Mullum Malarum. Some of the recently released posters for the film show Rajinikanth with blood on his hands, hinting at a grey-shaded role for the Superstar.
In late September, Dharman wrapped its third production schedule. It is worth noting that actors such as Nayanthara and Sreeleela have been added to the cast as it has entered the final stage of principal photography.
Kamal Haasan is producing Dharman under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner alongside R Mahendran of Turmeric Media. On the technical front, the upcoming film has music by Anirudh, who continues his collaborations with Rajinikanth after Petta (2019), Darbar (2020), Jailer (2023), Vettaiyan (2024), Coolie (2025), and Jailer 2 (2026). Its technical team also includes cinematographer Niketh Bommi, stunt choreographers Anbariv, editor Pradeep E Ragav, and production designer Karthik Rajkumar.
Dharman is yet to lock a release date, although reports suggest that the makers eye an April 2027 debut in theatres.