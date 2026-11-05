Dharman: Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth-Ashwath Marimuthu film

Sreeleela is keeping herself busy with roles in multiple films in Tamil. Having made her Tamil debut with a role in this year's Parasakthi, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa, the actor has joined Dhanush and Mammootty in Om and Ajith Kumar in Daredevil. On Wednesday, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International banner announced that the actor has also joined their film Dharman, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.