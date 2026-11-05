Sasikumar-Tharani Rasendran film titled Death Railway

Last seen in the second season of Prime Video series Vadhandhi, Sasikumar has reunited with the Ayothi makers for a new film helmed by Kannada director Hari Santhosh. That film stars Narain, Anjali Nair, Swasika, and Nandita Swetha, among others. There is no word on when his long-delayed film Freedom, opposite Lijomol Jose, is releasing.