Sasikumar-Tharani Rasendran film titled Death Railway

We reported earlier this year that Sasikumar's next film with Yaathisai director Dharani Rasendran has wrapped filming. The latest update from the makers is that the film has been titled Death Railway. The film is expected to revolve around a lesser-known episode from World War II in the Indian subcontinent.
Sasikumar will be seen playing an INA officer in the film, which also stars Samuthirakani, Kishore, Ashok Selvan, Seyon, Bhavani Sre, and Sshivada. Death Railway, produced by JK Film International's J Kamalakannan, has cinematographer R Sethumurugavel Jeganathan, music composer Sarthak Kalyani, and editor Mahendran Ganesan in its technical team.
Last seen in the second season of Prime Video series Vadhandhi, Sasikumar has reunited with the Ayothi makers for a new film helmed by Kannada director Hari Santhosh. That film stars Narain, Anjali Nair, Swasika, and Nandita Swetha, among others. There is no word on when his long-delayed film Freedom, opposite Lijomol Jose, is releasing.