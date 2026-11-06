Nicolas Cage to star in The Brand

The film will revolve around the spike in organised crime inside the American prison system. Cage plays Carter Briggs, leader of a white prison gang, who takes a young lifer, Taylor Hartman (Ludwig), under his wing. The gang soon grows beyond the prison, and Taylor rises in power and tries to build a relationship with Lilly (Bakalova), the woman he loves. Torn between his loyalty to Carter and love for Lilly, Taylor is forced to sabotage the empire he helped build. Basso's role has not been disclosed yet.