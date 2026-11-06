Stranger Things star Maya Hawke joins Magic: The Gathering live-action film

Maya Hawke, best known for her role as Robin Buckley in the recently concluded Netflix series Stranger Things, has joined the live-action feature film based on the hugely successful, billion-dollar game franchise Magic: The Gathering. The tabletop card game is filled with mysteries and adventures, as the players are generally represented as wizards, with each card representing a magic spell.
The players in this fantasy world are described as Planeswalkers, and Maya Hawke is expected to be the first of the many such Planeswalkers set to be added to the cast soon. The new film is being developed by Legendary Entertainment along with Hasbro Entertainment, with Matt Johnson set to direct from Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald's screenplay.
Created by Richard Channing Garfield and released by Wizards of the Coast (Acquired by Hasbro) in 1993, the card game expanded to video games, novels, comics, and television series.
Hawke, who will next be seen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, has also starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Asteroid City, Do Revenge, and Maestro.