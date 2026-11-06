Bandra OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Dileep's drama

Written by Udaykrishna, Bandra is set against the backdrop of the gangster world and connects the Hindi film industry of the 1990s with organised crime. Upon release, the film opened to generally negative reviews and failed at the box office. Dileep plays Alexander Aala Dominic, while Tamannaah portrays Tara Janaki, a popular actor from the era. The film also features Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R Sarathkumar, Lena, Easwari Rao, KB Ganesh Kumar, Siddique and VTV Ganesh in supporting roles. Produced by Vinayaka Ajith, it has music by Sam CS, cinematography by Shaji Kumar and editing by Vivek Harshan.