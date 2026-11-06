Jailer 2 on OTT: Here's when and where Rajinikanth starrer is set to release

Director Nelson's Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, is still running successfully in theatres. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Prime Video announced that the film will start streaming on the platform from November 12 onwards. Besides Tamil, the film will also be available with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The news comes when Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. According to data from the tracker Sacnilk, the sequel to 2023's Jailer has earned around 821 crore at the global box office.
Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the Jailer sequel brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who lives a low-profile life with his family. However, when an old enemy resurfaces, he must revert to his old ruthless ways to restore peace, protect his family and maintain his legacy. Besides Rajinikanth, the film brings back the 2023 original's stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, Mirnaa, Shivarajkumar, and Mohanlal.
The new cast additions are SJ Suryah, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidhya Balan, Namo Narayana, and Kottayam Nazeer.
Speaking about the box office performance of the film, director Nelson said, "The response to Jailer was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With Jailer 2, we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level."
The filmmaker added, "Having Rajinikanth sir reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside such a formidable ensemble cast, with Anirudh’s music adding its own distinctive energy, made this chapter particularly exciting for us. Following the film’s spectacular theatrical response, we’re delighted to bring Jailer 2 to Prime Video, where it will join Jailer, taking both chapters of Muthuvel Pandian’s story to audiences in India and across the world."