Daniel MacPherson joins Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe in Bluefly

In August, we reported about Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe headlining an upcoming film titled Bluefly, a blend of science-fiction, action, and thriller. The latest development about the film is that Daniel MacPherson has joined the cast, reports Variety. The film is set to be directed by Nimrod Antal of Predators fame from a screenplay by David Frigerio, Carlyle Eubank, and William Eubank. It reunites MacPherson with Crowe and writer Frigerio after their collaboration on the 2026 mixed martial arts drama Beast.