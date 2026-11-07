Daniel MacPherson joins Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe in Bluefly

In August, we reported about Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe headlining an upcoming film titled Bluefly, a blend of science-fiction, action, and thriller. The latest development about the film is that Daniel MacPherson has joined the cast, reports Variety. The film is set to be directed by Nimrod Antal of Predators fame from a screenplay by David Frigerio, Carlyle Eubank, and William Eubank. It reunites MacPherson with Crowe and writer Frigerio after their collaboration on the 2026 mixed martial arts drama Beast.
The film will star Priyanka Chopra as a United Nations translator who gets drawn into a secretive mission in Congo to recover a mysterious aircraft even as she mourns a personal loss. With a Special-Ops team pushing upriver, navigating a militia-held zone, the mission turns into a descent, with the team realising a harsh truth about the aircraft. MacPherson is set to star as a Special Forces officer with years-long experience in combat.
Bluefly is set to be produced by Michael Jefferson of Polite Society, along with Frigerio of Broken Open Pictures, Highland Film Group’s Delphine Perrier and Arianne Fraser, Deborah Glover of G2 Dispatch, and Vanessa Yao Guo.
The upcoming film marks the first collaboration between Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe. Production on the film is expected to commence soon in Gold Coast, Australia, which will serve as the setting for the Congo portions in the story.
Priyanka is set to comeback to Indian cinema after a long gap with a role in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Her upcoming projects also include Amri with director Mira Nair and Judgment Day. On the other hand, Russell Crowe's upcoming films include The Last Druid, Billion Dollar Spy, and Highlander.