Directing a film has always been the end goal: Yashwanth Bijoor

Filmmaker KM Chaitanya, who released the trailer, recalled his longstanding creative association with the debutant director. "Yashwanth has been a close associate since my very first film, lending his voice to several projects and acting in a television serial I produced," said Chaitanya, adding, "Seeing someone with decades of industry experience take the leap to direct and produce his own film is genuinely heartening. The crew is filled with familiar, hardworking talents who deserve this breakthrough."