Janarinda Naanu Mele Bande gears up for November release

Janarinda Naanu Mele Bande is set to hit the big screens on November 13 and the makers unveiled the film's official trailer recently by Veteran filmmaker Sunilkumar Singh, who conveyed his best wishes to the cast and crew.
Directed by Navilugari Naveen, who is helming his fourth project, the film takes root in real-life stories the filmmaker came across across Chennai and Mangaluru four years ago. Naveen, who has written the story, screenplay, dialogues, and two songs—in addition to appearing in a brief role—has framed the core around the transformative power of dance across social divides.
The story charts the journeys of two young men from completely different worlds: one, an underprivileged youth living in a slum trying to turn his dance talent into a livelihood; the other, an educated student who steps away from his academics to pursue dance full-time. When their paths converge around a singular ambition, they find backing from the people around them. The makers state the narrative blends their pursuit of success with humor and commercial beats.
The film has been extensively shot across Bengaluru and Melukote.
Gandharvaraj Shankar plays the lead role, while Mangaluru-based Apthi Patwardhan and Mysuru-based Krithika Diwakar are cast as the female leads. Senior actors Vinod Raj and Abhijith will be seen in special appearances. The supporting cast includes Shailaja Dwarakish and Shivakumar Aaradhya.
The film produced by by B Hemavathi under the Manjunath Cinemas banner, Janarinda Naanu Mele Bande features a musical score by Pranav Satish. TR Gowtham has handled both the cinematography and editing, while Prithviraj Sanki and Bhuvan MS have penned the lyrics. Chamaraja Master has served as the choreographer.