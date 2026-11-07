Kamal Haasan's KH 237 hints brutal revenge action drama with new cryptic poster

The creators of legendary actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film speculatively titled Sandiyar, also referred to as KH 237 have unveiled an intense new poster of the film. Raaj Kamal Films International (Kamal Haasan's production house), which is backing the project, teased an important announcement that is to be made on Friday, November 6. The poster was shared on its official social media handle with the caption,"Revenge can only be settled in BLOOD Tomorrow @ 5:00 PM." The announcement has stirred anticipation among netizens.
The poster showed the actor's right eye in a close shot, with a vertical beam of light falling across his bold face and stern expression. Sporting grey hair and a moustache, the poster features a confident look, hinting an intense character. Detailed announcements surrounding the film are yet to be made, with curiosity peaking with its revenge tagline. The film is yet to commence under the direction of SU Arun Kumar.
KH 237 marks Kamal Haasan's collaboration with the Pannaiyarum Padminiyum director SU Arun Kumar, also known for his filmography in films like Sethupathi and Chittha, among others. The upcoming film is described as a gritty rural-gangster- action film set against the backdrop of rustic Madurai.
The film is among Kamal Haasan's upcoming projects as an actor and a producer. The announcement that is scheduled at 5 pm on Friday, is much awaited and will shed more light on the film's details.
Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is also producing Dharman, a major action-thriller starring Superstar Rajinikanth as a doctor, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. He is also highly expected to make a significant on-screen appearance in the film. The film also features Nayanthara, Simran, Raashi Khanna, Ram Potheni and Sreeleela, alongside Rajinikanth.
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will also reunite on screen after almost five decades for KHxRK Reunion. The upcoming untitled film, which has music by Anirudh, will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who will work again with Rajinikanth after Jailer 2.