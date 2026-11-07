Kamal Haasan's KH 237 hints brutal revenge action drama with new cryptic poster

The creators of legendary actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film speculatively titled Sandiyar, also referred to as KH 237 have unveiled an intense new poster of the film. Raaj Kamal Films International (Kamal Haasan's production house), which is backing the project, teased an important announcement that is to be made on Friday, November 6. The poster was shared on its official social media handle with the caption,"Revenge can only be settled in BLOOD Tomorrow @ 5:00 PM." The announcement has stirred anticipation among netizens.