Kamal Haasan's next with SU Arun Kumar titled Sandiyar

Kamal Haasan's next with Veera Dheera Sooran-fame SU Arun Kumar has been titled Sandiyar. Kamal is producing the upcoming film under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner along with R Mahendran.
Sandiyar was the initial title of Kamal Haasan's third directorial venture, Virumaandi (2004). Initial posters unveiled for the upcoming film, features Kamal Haasan weilding a sword and a gun, teasing a bloody revenge saga as the film's core.
Anirudh is composing music for the upcoming film, continuing his collaboration with Kamal Haasan after Vikram (2022) and Indian 2 (2024). The crew of Sandiyar also includes cinematographer Sunil KS, production designer CS Balachander, and stunt choreographers Anbariv.
Beyond Sandiyar, Kamal is also reuniting with Rajinikanth, on-screen, after Ninaithale Inikkum (1979), for a new project directed by Nelson. He is also returning to the Indian franchise, with Shankar's Indian 3. Kamal is also backing Rajinikanth-Ashwath Marimuthu's Dharman. Anirudh is composing music for all three upcoming films.
Kamal is also backing Thaai Kizhavi-fame Sivakumar Murugesan's sophomore directorial, Seyon. Sivakarthikeyan, Bhagyashri Borse, Raj B Shetty, and Seeman star in Seyon.
Sandiyar is SU Arun Kumar's sixth film as a director. After making his debut with the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014), he went on to collaborate with the actor on Sethupathi (2016) and Sindhubaadh (2019). Arun Kumar then made the Siddharth led Chiththa (2023), and Veera Dheera Sooran (2025), which featured Vikram in the lead.