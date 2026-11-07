Kamal Haasan's next with SU Arun Kumar titled Sandiyar

Beyond Sandiyar, Kamal is also reuniting with Rajinikanth, on-screen, after Ninaithale Inikkum (1979), for a new project directed by Nelson. He is also returning to the Indian franchise, with Shankar's Indian 3. Kamal is also backing Rajinikanth-Ashwath Marimuthu's Dharman. Anirudh is composing music for all three upcoming films.