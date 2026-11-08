Chaar Yaar: A Crime Drama of Friendship, Ambition, and Mumbai's Murky Underworld

Friendship, ambition and the lure of easy money form the foundation of Amazon Prime Video’s latest crime drama, Chaar Yaar. Set in early-2000s Mumbai, the eight-episode series follows four middle-class friends who devise a plan to steal cars from the city’s posh neighbourhoods to escape mounting debt. But what begins as a desperate attempt to make quick money soon spirals into a sprawling interstate operation, drawing them into the orbit of loan sharks, cartels and the police. Directed by Vinay Waikul, the series revolves around Jay Gala (Prayrak Mehta), Tony Gomes (Saqib Ayub), Saahil Shaikh (Purav Jha) and Sameer Khilji (Naman Jain).

As the four friends venture into unfamiliar territory, they encounter Mumbai’s murky underworld of car-theft gangs, drug mafias and corrupt cops. Gang rivalries, botched investigations, shifting loyalties and impulsive decisions add layers to the narrative, while their growing involvement in crime begins to strain personal relationships and test their friendship.