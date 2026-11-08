Chaar Yaar: A Crime Drama of Friendship, Ambition, and Mumbai's Murky Underworld

Friendship, ambition and the lure of easy money form the foundation of Amazon Prime Video’s latest crime drama, Chaar Yaar. Set in early-2000s Mumbai, the eight-episode series follows four middle-class friends who devise a plan to steal cars from the city’s posh neighbourhoods to escape mounting debt. But what begins as a desperate attempt to make quick money soon spirals into a sprawling interstate operation, drawing them into the orbit of loan sharks, cartels and the police. Directed by Vinay Waikul, the series revolves around Jay Gala (Prayrak Mehta), Tony Gomes (Saqib Ayub), Saahil Shaikh (Purav Jha) and Sameer Khilji (Naman Jain).
As the four friends venture into unfamiliar territory, they encounter Mumbai’s murky underworld of car-theft gangs, drug mafias and corrupt cops. Gang rivalries, botched investigations, shifting loyalties and impulsive decisions add layers to the narrative, while their growing involvement in crime begins to strain personal relationships and test their friendship.
The story is narrated by Jay, a middle-class MBA aspirant who masterminds the scheme and attempts to keep the operation on track. However, the repetitive narration and increasingly predictable sequence of events soon wear thin. In one particularly laboured scene, Jay actually writes out the plan on a whiteboard, as though addressing a classroom. The series also devotes considerable time to explaining the car-theft mafia’s modus operandi, but its constant twists and convoluted subplots only muddy the waters. The mechanics of how the four friends execute their supposedly high-stakes heists remain surprisingly unclear.
There are, however, a few bright spots. Purav Jha is particularly effective as Saahil, the street-smart hoodlum, bringing an easy confidence to the role. The supporting cast delivers largely convincing performances, while Sikandar Kher plays Imtiyaz Engineer, a loan shark and mafia don, with commendable conviction, even if the character itself feels familiar. The ensemble also features Chunky Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Rajesh Tailang, but their considerable acting abilities are let down by underwritten characters.
The bigger problem is the series’ inability to decide what story it wants to tell. A romance involving a friend’s sister, a character’s descent into drug addiction, a ₹100-crore drug consignment that conveniently falls into the protagonists’ laps and an honest cop fantasising about the four friends at her imaginary wedding are among the many diversions competing for attention. These subplots are introduced with little context, making the narrative increasingly cluttered and implausible.
In essence, Chaar Yaar simply has too many fingers in the pie. What could have been an engaging, occasionally humorous crime drama about four Mumbai boys chasing an escape from debt gets lost in a maze of gang rivalries, unnecessary complications and convenient plot turns.