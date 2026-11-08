‘I Don’t Want to Fit in’: Manoj Bajpayee

For over three decades, Manoj Bajpayee has resisted being confined to a particular image, moving effortlessly between mainstream cinema and independent films, and between characters that challenge and unsettle audiences. In this conversation, the actor discusses his long-standing creative association with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, his role in Gajab Raat, and the challenges of navigating a constantly evolving entertainment industry.

You and Neeraj Pandey have formed one of Hindi cinema’s most resilient actor-director partnerships. From Special 26 to Gajab Raat, what is the unspoken creative language between you both?

I think I have a liking for the kind of thrillers he keeps coming up with. His characters are all out of the box. It’s never just about a CBI officer or a police officer, but goes beyond their professions or circumstances to explore a person’s inner conflicts and what makes them who they are.

I somehow also relate to his journey and his cultural background. I think that’s why we’re both comfortable talking to each other and exchanging ideas. For Gajab Raat, which is a collaboration between Neeraj and Ritesh Shah, who has directed it, they bring their own sensibilities. Neeraj comes up with unconventional thrillers, to which Ritesh adds his own brand of dark humour. To crack these aspects is challenging as an actor, but when you are faced with such an opportunity, it’s always fun. You end up exploring certain aspects of your craft.