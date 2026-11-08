Not playing it safe

Her command over the long-form narrative as Bhavani marks another step in a deliberate career shift, glimpses of which were visible in Dorothy. Suresh had an extended cameo as the titular character, who nevertheless served as the emotional anchor of the story. For her, the significance of a role lies less in its screen time than in the character’s choices and complexities. “It’s always nice to get to play characters who matter irrespective of the screen time,” she says. “Even if I’m playing the same kind of character, what matters to me is how different it is in terms of the role, the vulnerability and the layers. In Dorothy, the story [LGBTQ representation in Tamil Nadu], which needed to be told, mattered to me the most.”

Suresh is no stranger to the spotlight. Having started out as a child artiste in Malayalam films, she went on to play leading roles in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil cinema. With hits such as Idhu Enna Maayam, Rajini Murugan and Nenu Sailaja to her credit, her career-defining moment came with the Telugu film Mahanati, a biographical account of one of South India’s most celebrated stars, Savitri. Her performance won her the National Award for Best Actress. But critical acclaim also brought the burden of expectations, and Suresh has since had to contend with being typecast. “Until I got Mahanati, there were not many meaty characters coming my way. But that one film changed my life. People have their perspective on how they wish to see you and the kind of roles they offer you. Though everything started changing eventually, the problem is I cannot keep giving a Mahanati every single time,” she says.