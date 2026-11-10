Idris Elba to star in and direct In Laws

Idris Elba will feature in and helm the upcoming action-comedy film In Laws. He will be seen playing Carson Hughes, who gets a chance at redemption after getting blacklisted. The filming is set to commence in Spain in March 2027.



Jeffrey Greenstein, Eshom and Ian Nelms are penning the script based on Adrian Speckhert and Cory Hughes' original screenplay.



Known for starring in 28 Weeks Later, Beasts of No Nation, and The Harder They Fall, Elba started directing films with Yardie (2018). Last seen in Masters of the Universe, his upcoming films include Above the Below (also co-directed), Children of Blood and Bone, Sonic the Hedgehog 4, This Is How It Goes, Extraction 3, and Luther 3.