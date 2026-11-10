Technology cannot manufacture happiness, it has to come from within: Saachi Bindra

For Mumbai-based actor Saachi Bindra, working in different languages has always been something she wanted to explore. After appearing in web series, she made her Hindi feature film debut with the campus romance Mannu Kya Karega. Now, she is making her Kannada debut with director Simple Suni’s sci-fi thriller Lambodhara 2.0.
Moving away from romance, Saachi plays a digital detox therapist in the film, which looks at our growing dependence on technology. She shares screen space with writer and lead actor Anil Shetty, Kunal Kapoor—who is also making his Kannada debut—and Jia, a humanoid robot.
In this conversation, Saachi Bindra talks about learning Kannada, working with a humanoid robot, and what the film says about our obsession with screens.