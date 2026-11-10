Sai Shrinidhi’s Miss Match set for January release

The team shot for 45 days across Chikkamagaluru, leaning into the hills and greens of Malenadu. Kaushik Gowda plays the lead opposite Ashwitha Hegde, Amrutha KP, and Tejesh SM Kaushik, who worked on short films and behind the camera for seven years with Shrinidhi, moves in front of the lens. Ashwitha plays a grounded role, while Tejesh brings natural laughs as the comic relief.