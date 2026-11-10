Sai Shrinidhi’s Miss Match set for January release

Writer-director Sai Shrinidhi's upcoming romantic comedy, Miss Match, is set to hit theatres on January 8. The film, produced by Tejas Venkatesh under the Satoir Tejus Publication Production banner, focuses on the lives, hopes, and relationships of small-town youth.
Shrinidhi says the script looks at how timing shapes bonds, and what happens when the right people cross paths at the wrong time. The movie has already gained traction online, with the teaser and the first single being received warmly.
Producer Tejus Venkatesh spent ten years in the tech industry before deciding to back films. Having put money into films since 2019, he calls Miss Match his biggest step forward yet.
The team shot for 45 days across Chikkamagaluru, leaning into the hills and greens of Malenadu. Kaushik Gowda plays the lead opposite Ashwitha Hegde, Amrutha KP, and Tejesh SM Kaushik, who worked on short films and behind the camera for seven years with Shrinidhi, moves in front of the lens. Ashwitha plays a grounded role, while Tejesh brings natural laughs as the comic relief.
The cast also features veteran names like Lakshmi Siddaiah, Nagendra Shah, and Aniruddha Acharya. With music by Judah Sandhy, and cinematography by Ganesh Mahabala, the film has editing by Deepak Kulal.