Shankarabharana goes to China

The film has etched its name into the record books as the very first Kannada feature to be officially selected and screened at this prestigious event. Walking the path traversed earlier by Indian titles like Hindi cinema’s Raid and Tamil’s Maharaja, the film held its official premiere to a packed auditorium of global cinephiles and jury delegates. Played in its native Kannada tongue with English subtitles, the story resonated thousands of miles away from home, with the team fielding warm reactions during their appearance at the festival’s International Lounge.