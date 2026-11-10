Shankarabharana goes to China

It is not every day that a Kannada film travels all the way to China, let alone finds a prime slot at one of its biggest film gatherings. That is precisely why the world premiere of Sumanth Bhat's Shankarabharana at the 39th China Film Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival commands attention.
The film has etched its name into the record books as the very first Kannada feature to be officially selected and screened at this prestigious event. Walking the path traversed earlier by Indian titles like Hindi cinema’s Raid and Tamil’s Maharaja, the film held its official premiere to a packed auditorium of global cinephiles and jury delegates. Played in its native Kannada tongue with English subtitles, the story resonated thousands of miles away from home, with the team fielding warm reactions during their appearance at the festival’s International Lounge.
For Kannada cinema, which has spent years tapping conventional diaspora belts across North America and Europe, breaking ground in East Asia is both a breath of fresh air and a crucial step forward. Shankarabharana also marks a leap for lead actor Shine Shetty. Moving well beyond screen presence, he penned the story himself, borrowing deeply from his own lived encounters and the cultural fabric of coastal Karnataka. Adding another dimension to his journey, Shine Shetty co-produced the project under his newly minted Rangasthala Studio banner alongside Diwakar Shetty.
The thriller brings an intriguing mix of talent to the fore. Malayalam actor Tanvi Ram (2018) makes her entry into Kannada cinema, facing off with seasoned actor Sampath Raj in an antagonistic turn, while Krithi Anoop Seelin plays a vital supporting character. The film has Charan Raj's background score, and the makers are now gearing up to release the film on November 20.