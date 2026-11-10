Singer Ananya Bhat makes cameo appearance in 'Yedde Sudutide Gaaya' from Devi Mahatme

The makers of the upcoming film, Devi Mahatme, have released a new single from the soundtrack, ‘Yedde Sudutide Gaaya’, on Hombale Music. While veteran actor Rangayana Raghu plays the lead role in the film, the song features popular singer Ananya Bhat, who has not only lent her voice to the track but also makes an appearance on screen.
Composed and arranged by Likhith Prasad Shetty, the slow, emotional track has lyrics written by Trilok Trivikrama. Ananya Bhat brings warmth and emotion to the tune, matching the quiet and serious mood of the visuals. Her presence adds another layer to the song and helps set the tone for the film.
Directed by Nagaraja Somayaji, Devi Mahatme is produced by Vidya Gandhi Rajan under the UVG Studio banner. The script is written by Somayaji along with Bhaskar Bangera, Aravind Kuplikar, Vadiraj Shetty, and Guru Arya. The cinematography is handled by SK Rao, while Ujwal Chandra is in charge of editing.
The film brings together several well-known artists from the theatre and cinema worlds. Alongside Rangayana Raghu, the cast includes Pratima Nayak, Prashanth Hiremath, Pallavi Manjunath, Aditya Raj, Raghu Pandeshwar, Sundar Veena, Aravind Kuplikar, Basuma Kodagu, Nagendra Sha, P D Sathish Chandra, and Mahadev Hadapad.
With the new track garnering views online, Devi Mahatme is gearing up for its theatrical release on December 4.