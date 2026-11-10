Srinivas Jayaram's Pathedari goes on floors

A new investigative thriller titled Pathedari is officially on the floors. The film was launched recently with actor Naveen Shankar gracing the event as the chief guest and sounding the first clapboard.
The film is helmed by Srinivas Jayaram, who assures that the project will set itself apart through meticulous detailing and an unorthodox story structure. "The crime thriller space has seen numerous outings in recent years, which is why we invested nearly six years into dedicated research before finalising the core story and screenplay," Srinivas said in a media interaction. "Our focus has been on experimenting with fresh story techniques that keep the audience on edge, backed by experienced technicians across every department."
The film marks a dual commitment for Mohammed Kijar, who plays the lead while also steering the production. Expressing his excitement, Kijar remarked, "The world and character Srinivas narrated caught my attention immediately. Balancing performance and production is demanding, but with a disciplined team on board, we are confident of mounting a gripping cinema experience."
Pathedari stars actor and television personality Thukali Santhosh in a khaki-clad role that offers room for both tension and levity. "I closely track crime procedurals and thriller series across Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, and I’ve always wanted to tackle an investigative cop role infused with suspense and situational humour," Santhosh explained, adding that the script is packed with back-to-back plot twists that will keep audiences guessing.
The project is produced by Mohammed Athiq, Madhusudhan TV and T Krishnappa. The technical crew features an experienced lineup: cinematography by Halesh, editing by veteran editor K M Prakash, and a background score composed by Raghavendra. Stunt sequences are handled jointly by K Ravi Varma and Narasimha, while Raghu Nidavalli has penned the dialogues.
The cast includes Roopa, Siddhesh, Cockroach Sudhi, Vardhan, Suraj, Girish Jatti, Niranjan Ashwath, Vandana, Shivamogga Ramanna, Ugramm Viji, Ugramm Reddy, Prema, and Mandya Siddu in supporting roles.