Srinivas Jayaram's Pathedari goes on floors

The film is helmed by Srinivas Jayaram, who assures that the project will set itself apart through meticulous detailing and an unorthodox story structure. "The crime thriller space has seen numerous outings in recent years, which is why we invested nearly six years into dedicated research before finalising the core story and screenplay," Srinivas said in a media interaction. "Our focus has been on experimenting with fresh story techniques that keep the audience on edge, backed by experienced technicians across every department."