Kalidas Jayaram’s Many Many Happy Returns gets release date; second single ‘Chanku Kattole’ out

Kalidas Jayaram's Many Many Happy Returns, directed by Ahammed Khabeer, is set to hit theatres worldwide on December 4. The makers announced the release date alongside the release of the film’s second single, titled ‘Chanku Kattole’.
The project marks Ahammed’s return to the feel-good genre after directing two instalments of the investigative thriller series Kerala Crime Files. His previous feature directorial credits include June and Madhuram.
The teaser of Many Many Happy Returns, released earlier, showed Kalidas as a man with big dreams about love and finding the right person to share his life with. The film also stars Lakshmi Jyothish, Lal, Boban Alummoodan, Sanju Sanichen, Sosamma Jacob and Renjit Shekar, among others.
Ahammed has written the story, while he has jointly penned the screenplay and dialogues with Jobin John Varghese. RJ Mathukutty is the co-writer. Produced by Ahammed and Hassan Rasheed under the banner of Monkey Business, the project has cinematography by Jithin Stanislaus, editing by Mahesh Bhuvanend and music composed by Govind Vasantha.