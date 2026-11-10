Rohini Hattangady: Hindi audience is getting influenced by films like Dhurandhar

Debutant filmmaker Radhika Bansal shares why she felt compelled to write this story of an affluent family in Lucknow. And it comes down to how Lucknow has been portrayed in Hindi cinema. “I just wanted to write about a family, following the characters and their relationships, without artificially introducing a conflict. I have seen how family unions happen at festivals, where people always arrive with big news. There is always that big revelation, invariably one intervention, and that drama. We are naturally dramatic people, so there is always a conflict.” Another big drive for Radhika was to show a Baniya family on screen. She explains, “We don't often see Baniya families on screen. When a story goes to UP, it becomes a lot about violence and crime. Lucknow too becomes a very fetishized version of itself, with a period vibe. I was like, I don’t see our families anymore. It's always Punjabi families. So the idea was to stay true to that family and their dynamics."