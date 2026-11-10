Demonte Colony 3 confirmed for Pongal 2027 release

The official post said, "Mark your calenders!! The countdown to hell has begun..Your nightmare awaits this Pongal," confirming its release worldwide. The video in the post stated, " Darkness Will Rule..PONGAL 2027." Demonte Colony 3: The End is Too Far stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, who reprise their roles from the previous instalments. The film is directed by Ajay Gnananuthu from a screenplay he has written with Venkatesh VSA and Arun Haiku Sakthi, and it has dialogues by Pattukkottai Prabakar.