Demonte Colony 3 confirmed for Pongal 2027 release

The creators of Demonte Colony 3 have confirmed that the third instalment in the supernatural horror franchise will have a Pongal 2027 release. The production house Passion Studios made the announcement through its official social media handles, puting an end to speculation surrounding the film's release.
The official post said, "Mark your calenders!! The countdown to hell has begun..Your nightmare awaits this Pongal," confirming its release worldwide. The video in the post stated, " Darkness Will Rule..PONGAL 2027." Demonte Colony 3: The End is Too Far stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, who reprise their roles from the previous instalments. The film is directed by Ajay Gnananuthu from a screenplay he has written with Venkatesh VSA and Arun Haiku Sakthi, and it has dialogues by Pattukkottai Prabakar.
The third chapter was initially scheduled to release in September 2026 but was postponed following legal complications. Madras High Court issued an interim injunction following a production rights dispute involving White Knights Entertainment.
The film's promotional material has offered glimpses of a darker supernatural narrative. The second instalment in the film ends with a cliffhanger, which teases a third part. It is expected that the story will follow Srini's (Arulnithi) efforts to figure out the connection between his family and Demonte as well as rescuing his twin sibling, Raghu. The film also features Guru Somasundaram, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Archana Ravichandran, Muthukumar, Miya George and GM Kumar in pivotal roles.
Produced by Sudhan Sundaram under Passion Studios banner, Manish Singhal under Dangal media, Durgaram Choudhary under RDC media and the director Ajay Gnanamuthu's Gnanamuthu Pattarai banner. The film has music composed by Sam CS, Sivakumar Vijayan's cinematography, D Kumaresh's editing, and PE Krishnamoorthi's production design.
With the third instalment, Ajay Gnanamuthu is returning to expand the supernatural world of the franchise by introducing a mysterious character, The Librarian. The franchise began with the release of Demonte Colony in 2015, followed by its sequel Demonte Colony 2 in 2024. Along with Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the other actors who will be reprising their roles from the previous chapters include Meenakshi Govindarajan and Muthukumar.