Dhruv Vikram drops new update on Jackie

Dhruv Vikram took to social media, on the occasion of Diwali, to announce a new update on his upcoming film, Jackie. The upcoming film is directed by debutant Karan Arvind Kumar, who has served as a co-writer on Karuppu.
Posting a photo alongside Karan Arvind Kumar, Dhruv Vikram wrote, "Happy Diwali, everyone! Here’s to a happy, safe and spectacular one. FYI, Jackie goes on floors from tomorrow!"
Jackie was first announced in September 18, where the first glimpse at the film featured Dhruv as a stuntman.
The cast of the film also includes Sai Dheena (Vada Chennai, Bigil), Prudhvi Raj (Pudhupettai, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2), and Arunachaleshwaran Pa (Lover).
Santhosh Narayanan is composing music for Jackie, which will feature lyrics by Dhruv, Asal Kolaar, and Paal Dabba. The crew of the film includes cinematographer Viki, editor Jayasuriya S, production designer GM Sekhar, and stunt choreographer Vikram Mor.
Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar are producing Jackie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.