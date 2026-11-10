Lokesh Kanagaraj-Mythri Movie Makers film gets a title; Regena Cassandrra's first look out

On Sunday, Mythri Movie Makers announced that its upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj's G Squad banner has been titled RX. Directed by Vishal Venkat, the film stars Regena Cassandrra, Ramesh Thilak, and Nasser, among others. The makers are yet to reveal plot specifics. In the latest announcement, they shared a first-look poster featuring Regena Cassandrra and used the caption, "Truth always demands a voice!" They are set to drop another poster later this Sunday. Sreeja Ravi is also part of the cast.