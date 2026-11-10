Lokesh Kanagaraj-Mythri Movie Makers film gets a title; Regena Cassandrra's first look out

On Sunday, Mythri Movie Makers announced that its upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj's G Squad banner has been titled RX. Directed by Vishal Venkat, the film stars Regena Cassandrra, Ramesh Thilak, and Nasser, among others. The makers are yet to reveal plot specifics. In the latest announcement, they shared a first-look poster featuring Regena Cassandrra and used the caption, "Truth always demands a voice!" They are set to drop another poster later this Sunday. Sreeja Ravi is also part of the cast.
The upcoming film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Lokesh Kanagaraj of G Squad. It has Pradeep Boopathi serving as a co-producer. Directed by Vishal Venkat based on a story by Hariharan Raju, the film has dialogues by Ashameera Aiyappan.
The upcoming film brings director Vishal Venkat back together with Nasser after collaborations on 2022's Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal and last year's Bomb. The film's technical team includes composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematographer Selvakumar SK, editor Prasanna GK, and art director Manoj Kumar K.
Production on RX has been wrapped, and the makers are expected to announce its release date in the near future.
Lokesh Kanagaraj is also collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers on another film, although this time as a director. He is attached to direct Allu Arjun's 23rd film, tentatively titled AA23, which will mark his directorial debut in Telugu. The upcoming film will have music by Anirudh, who reunites with Lokesh after working on films such as Master, Vikram, Leo and Coolie.
As a producer, Lokesh's upcoming films also include Benz, starring Ragava Lawrence, Nivin Pauly, Ravi Mohan, and Samyuktha as well as directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.
Meanwhile, Mythri Movie Makers' upcoming projects include Jai Hanuman with Rishab Shetty and a horror film, with Prashanth Neel serving as its presenter.