Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's Dharman adds Ram Pothineni

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer Dharman announced that Ram Pothineni is onboard the cast. Kamal Haasan is producing Dharman under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner alongside R Mahendran.
Ram Pothineni was long rumoured to be part of Dharman, in the antagonist's role. The rumours intensified when actor Raashi Khanna posted a photo, where she was seen alongside Rajinikanth and Ram Pothineni. While that post was removed subsequently removed, the makers confirmed Ram Pothineni's casting only today.
Writing about joining the film through his X handle, Ram Pothineni wrote, "When 2 of India’s biggest living legends come together to make a film & you’re a part of it. One made me Love Cinema - Rajinikanth Sir. One made me Respect Cinema - Kamal Hassan Sir. Honoured to be sharing the screen space with our One & only Superstar Rajinikanth sir in a Kamal Haasan sir production. Directed by the super talented director Ashwath Marimuthu in a rockstar Anirudh musical & Mahendran sir production."
Dharman is written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Nayanthara, Simran, Yogi Babu, Raashi Khanna, and Sreeleela are also part of Dharman's cast.
Anirudh is composing music for Dharman, which is his seventh film with Rajinikanth as the lead. The crew also includes cinematographer Niketh Bommi, editor Pradeep E Ragav, production designer MR Karthik Rajkumar, and stunt choreographers Anbariv.
Dharman was announced in June this year. After commencing production subsequently, three schedules of filming has been wrapped. While complete details of the film's plot is yet to be revealed, Dharman has been teased to be an action drama featuring Rajinikanth as a doctor.
Beyond Dharman, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will also reunite on screen after Ninaithale Inikkum (1979). The upcoming untitled film, which has music by Anirudh, will be directed by Nelson, who reunites with Rajinikanth after Jailer 2.
While Dharman is Ram Pothineni's first full-fledged Tamil role, the actor was previously seen in N Lingusamy's Telugu Tamil bilingual The Warriorr (2022). Ram Pothineni is also working on his directorial debut, tentatively titled RAPO23. Apart from producing RAPO23 the actor also stars along with Riteish Deshmukh and Samyuktha.