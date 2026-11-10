Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's Dharman adds Ram Pothineni

Writing about joining the film through his X handle, Ram Pothineni wrote, "When 2 of India’s biggest living legends come together to make a film & you’re a part of it. One made me Love Cinema - Rajinikanth Sir. One made me Respect Cinema - Kamal Hassan Sir. Honoured to be sharing the screen space with our One & only Superstar Rajinikanth sir in a Kamal Haasan sir production. Directed by the super talented director Ashwath Marimuthu in a rockstar Anirudh musical & Mahendran sir production."