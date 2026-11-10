Ashok Selvan is Karna in Nagarjuna's King100; first look out

The first look at his character features Karna sitting lesiurely in front of a jail, with a police uniform next to his hand, hinting that Karna is a police officer. Ra Karthik, the director of King100, wrote, "Happy Birthday Ashok Selvan Saar !! This time everyone is going to witness your madness. Happy to be collaborating with you once again! Unleashing his Madness as Karna. A force with No Rules, No Limits from the mighty world of King100."