Ashok Selvan is Karna in Nagarjuna's King100; first look out

On the occasion of Ashok Selvan's birthday, the makers of Nagarjuna's 100th film, King100, unveiled the first look at the former's character from the film. Ashok Selvan will play Karna in the upcoming film.
The first look at his character features Karna sitting lesiurely in front of a jail, with a police uniform next to his hand, hinting that Karna is a police officer. Ra Karthik, the director of King100, wrote, "Happy Birthday Ashok Selvan Saar !! This time everyone is going to witness your madness. Happy to be collaborating with you once again! Unleashing his Madness as Karna. A force with No Rules, No Limits from the mighty world of King100."
King100 will reunite Ashok Selvan and Ra Karthik after the latter's directorial debut, Nitham Oru Vaanam (2022). The upcoming film will also reunite Tabu with Nagarjuna after Avida Maa Avide (1998). Also starring in King100 are Aishwarya Rajesh and Sushmitha Bhat.
With Devi Sri Prasad composing music for the upcoming film, the crew also includes cinematographer Raja Mahadhevan, editor Naveen Nooli, and art director Satheeskumar.
King100 will open in theatres on December 24.