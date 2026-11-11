The Rings of Power season 3 showrunner JD Payne: Tolkien was never caught up in binaries

While Weyman ponders how his character evolved through his relationships with others, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Queen Miriel, explains the process of acting while trying to understand her character’s choices. In the series, Miriel loses the trust of her subjects in Numenor, and has to bear witness to the fall of her island nation. On shouldering Miriel’s guilt and the weight of her responsibilities, the actor shares, “It’s interesting because there's the intellectual aspect of it, about what you're reading on the page and how the story has to get from point A to point B. And then, there's the emotional aspect. There's what you think a character could or should do, and then there's how people actually behave. These are two different things. We always think we'd do something in this circumstance, and then there's what people actually do. I think this story is full of that. You're presented with these choices, and then there is what you hope to do, what you think you might do, and what you actually do. We are trying to bring as much truth and understanding of human behavior, and that feels like our job as actors, to interpret it in that way.”