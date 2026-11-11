Denzel Washington-Robert Pattinson led The Take gets January 2027 premiere; first look out

Netflix has announced that the upcoming heist drama, The Take, will premiere on January 15, 2027. The streamer also released the first look images from the film, which featured Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Fernando Meirelles, who has previously directed The Two Popes (2022), is directing The Take, from a script by Simon Kinberg. The film follows former army officer Noah (Robert Pattinson), who is recruited by charismatic master thief Christian Carter (Denzel Washington), to rob the richest bank in Manhattan, where his wife Rose (Daisy Edgar-Jones) works. Noah has to choose carefully, where to place his trust in order to get out alive.
The cast of the film includes Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, Moses Arias, and Justin Kirk.
Speaking to Netflix about the film, Meirelles said, "Until the end, you don’t know if you’re making a love story that has a robbery, or if you’re making a robbery film that has a love story. Both things have a lot of weight."