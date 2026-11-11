James Gunn, Peter Safran step down as DC Studios' bosses, Jeremy Latcham announced as replacement

The Skydance Motion Picture Group has announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will step down as the co-CEOs of DC Studios. The studio also announced that Jeremy Latcham will be the new President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Studios.
"James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we’re incredibly proud of. We’re grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand. Jeremy has been a longtime creative partner to both, and we have complete confidence that James and Peter will ensure a smooth, collaborative transition and continue this work with care. We look forward to working with Jeremy to build the next generation of DC storytelling and to doubling down on our commitment to fans," said David Ellison, Chairman and CEO, along with Ynon Kreiz, co-CEO of the Skydance Motion Picture Group.
Latcham who was previously with Marvel Studios worked on several projects like Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and The Avengers. He will now oversee the creative pipeline, along with production, talent and strategy for DC’s film, television and animation slate.
Gunn later released a statement where he shared his gratitude for the role and working with Safran. The executive also reaffirmed that he will continue working on the sequel to Superman (2025), Man of Tomorrow, which has a 2027 release date. Gunn and Safran will also serve as producers on The Batman Part 2.