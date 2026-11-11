James Gunn, Peter Safran step down as DC Studios' bosses, Jeremy Latcham announced as replacement

"James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we’re incredibly proud of. We’re grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand. Jeremy has been a longtime creative partner to both, and we have complete confidence that James and Peter will ensure a smooth, collaborative transition and continue this work with care. We look forward to working with Jeremy to build the next generation of DC storytelling and to doubling down on our commitment to fans," said David Ellison, Chairman and CEO, along with Ynon Kreiz, co-CEO of the Skydance Motion Picture Group.