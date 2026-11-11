Cinema Without Borders: Forbidden desires - Possible Love

Chang-dong creates an elegant narrative of turmoil, a sophisticated telling of lives in utter disarray. In terms of the reality it portrays, there are moments and elements in Possible Love that feel like mirroring the agrarian crisis, farmers’ suicides and protests in India. The self-censure and regret of the spouse and the family when a worker/farmer resorts to suicide, the fear it evokes in other families about what may come to pass for them, quite like in the 2009 Marathi film, Gabhricha Paus (The Damned Rain), and the heartbreaking scenes of workers’ therapy sessions take one back to Kinshuk Surjan’s documentary on the community of widows of farmers in Maharashtra, Marching in the Dark.